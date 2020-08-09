You have permission to edit this article.
Dothan police investigating homicide
Dothan police investigating homicide

dot generic dothan police badge generic.jpg

The Dothan Police Department is investigating a shooting death.

About 2 a.m. Sunday, the department received reports of a person shot in the 100 block of West Powell Street.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, identified as Cortez Fitzgerald Hill, 25, of Dothan, unresponsive in his vehicle. Despite lifesaving efforts by police and medics, the victim died from his injuries on the scene.

The department’s Criminal Investigations Division is working every lead on this case in an ongoing investigation.

Reports are there were a large number of people in the area at the time of the shooting. If anyone has any information, call the Dothan Police Department at 334-793-0215 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 334-793-7000.

