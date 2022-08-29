 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dothan teen charged in Sunday shooting

Terrance Jermaine Williams

An 18-year-old Dothan man faces charges in a shooting that occurred Sunday on Hutchins Street in east Dothan.

Officers responded just after 6 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of Hutchins Street and discovered the male victim had been transported to the hospital by private

Police say the suspect, Terrance Jermaine Williams was shooting at another person farther down the street and struck the victim, who was a few feet away from him.

Williams is charged with first-degree assault with bond set at $500,000. Charges could be upgraded depending on the future of the victim, who is listed in serious condition.

