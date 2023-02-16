Visit Dothan CEO Aaron McCreight resigned Thursday after a federal judge in Iowa sentenced him to 18 months in federal prison on a bank fraud charge stemming from McCreight’s work as head of Go Cedar Rapids, a tourism non-profit.

McCreight pleaded guilty to the charge in January 2022, after having been hired to lead Visit Dothan following his termination in Cedar Rapids. The Visit Dothan board of directors issued a statement of support for McCreight following his plea, underscoring the value of the work he’s done here.

McCreight’s troubles in Cedar Rapids came with the lackluster interest in a three-day music festival featuring Kelly Clarkson and Maroon 5. McCreight and a colleague, Go Cedar Rapids CFO Doug Hargrave, admitted having falsified information to secure a bank loan to fund the festival, which failed to generate anticipated revenue. In the fallout, McCreight, Hargrave, and a bank officer lost their jobs, and the Go Cedar Rapids tourism organization was shut down. The bank and numerous vendors lost upward of $2 million.

Earlier this week, prosecutors asked the judge to hold McCreight responsible for as much as $1.4 million in restitution; instead U.S. Judge C.J. Williams sentenced McCreight to 18 months in federal prison.

McCreight remains free and will surrender to begin his sentence at a date not yet determined.