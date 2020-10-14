 Skip to main content
Dothan woman accused of stealing from employer after making fraudulent returns
Dothan woman accused of stealing from employer after making fraudulent returns

A Dothan woman was arrested after being accused of stealing over $4,000 from her employer.

Haley Nicole Johnson, 24, is charged with first-degree theft of property. Johnson worked at a retail store in the 3400 block of Ross Clark Circle.

“She was doing so by making fraudulent returns,” Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said.

Mullis said she would put the money on cards that she would later cash in. The employer discovered the alleged theft after reviewing the suspicious amount of returns.

Johnson’s bond is set at $5,000.

Haley Nicole Johnson

Haley Nicole Johnson, 24

 Sable Riley
