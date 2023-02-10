Dothan Police arrested a local woman Thursday who was a person of interest in a November 2022 murder investigation.

Mia Aliyah Creech, 24, is charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of Samuel Jeffrey Gray, 35, of Dothan. She is being held on $190,000 bond.

On Nov. 9, 2022, Gray was found collapsed in the roadway of Miles Lane with gunshot wounds to the upper torso. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures but determined that he was dead.

Earlier in the investigation, Kevone Devontay Smith, 21, of Dothan, was arrested on Dec. 7, 2022, for his involvement in the incident.

Creech also had outstanding warrants for shooting into an occupied dwelling and first-degree criminal mischief from September 2022.

Police don't expect to make additional arrests in this case.