Dothan woman charged after waving pistol at officer

A Dothan woman faces multiple charges after waving a pistol at officers investigating an assault call in the Chapelwood neighborhood Monday.
Rita Davis, 50, is charged with second-degree assault, menacing, and obstructing governmental operations. She is held on a $24,000 bond.
Investigators were speaking with a victim about an altercation that began when Davis allegedly struck the victim in the head with a concrete block. As police were interviewing the victim, Davis walked up waving a handgun, which she pointed at the victim standing next to the officer. Davis initially refused to comply with the officer’s command to drop the weapon, but eventually put it in her boot, and the officer took her into custody.
The victim was treated for a minor injury. Davis is held on a $24,000 bond.