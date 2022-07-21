 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dothan woman charged with arming juveniles and driving them to shooting

Shakita Leann Crittenton

A Dothan woman faces multiple charges after allegedly driving several juveniles back to the scene of an earlier altercation and providing a weapon used to shoot up a vehicle with other juveniles inside.

Shakita Leann Crittenton, 35, is charged with two counts of first-degree attempted assault, one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, two counts of chemical endangerment, and two counts of animal cruelty.

Police say several juveniles were involved in a July 15 altercation in the 1200 block of Lake Street, and several juveniles left but returned later in a vehicle driven by Crittenton. The juveniles then got out of the vehicle, retrieved a handgun from the trunk, and began firing at another vehicle while Crittenton watched, according to police.

Several charges resulted from Crittenton driving the juveniles to the scene and providing a weapon. On Wednesday, investigators searched Crittenton’s residence under a search warrant, finding illegal narcotics in a common area accessible to two juveniles. Two malnourished and underweight puppies found in crates in separate closets were turned over to Dothan Animal Services.

Crittenton is being held without bond.

