Dothan woman charged with child endangerment

Brandy Leshee Waters

A Dothan woman is charged with five counts of chemical endangerment of a child after police found her in possession of a controlled substance.

Brandy Leshee Waters, 41, was arrested after officers responded to a call in the 2000 block of Shadybrook Lane. While at the residence, where Waters was in charge of five children under the age of 17, police found what they believed to be liquid Xanax-soaked gummy candy in a common area of the home. All five children had access to the candy, and officers believe Waters may have allowed one of the children to intentionally consume some of it.

Waters' bond is set at $75,000.

