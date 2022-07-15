Dothan woman’s 2020 murder conviction upheld by state appeals court

A state appeals court has upheld the 2020 conviction of a Dothan woman charged in the 2017 murder of her fiancé.

Cedricka Jacole Thornton, 27, was convicted of the murder of Devontay Vashon Davis, who was stabbed to death with a pair of scissors in a Mona Drive apartment on Feb. 9, 2017. Thornton and Davis had been engaged to be married, according to investigators.

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the verdict delivered in Houston County Circuit Court on Feb. 13, 2020, resulting in a 50-year prison sentence.

Evidence at trial showed that during the early morning hours of Feb. 9, 2017, police and emergency personnel were called to Thornton’s residence where they found Davis suffering from a stab wound to the chest. Davis was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Thornton told conflicting stories to the police about what happened that night, according to the state attorney general’s office. Eventually, when confronted with certain facts, Thornton changed her story and contended that she acted in self-defense and that Davis had assaulted her and threatened her life. After hearing evidence that included testimony from a medical expert that the victim’s death could not have occurred the way Thornton said it did, the jury found Thornton guilty of murder and she was sentenced to 50 years imprisonment by the trial court.

Thornton sought to have her conviction reversed on appeal.