Dothan's Alfred Saliba Family Services Center vandalized over the weekend, forced temporary closure

When the first employees arrived for work early Monday morning at Dothan’s Alfred Saliba Family Service Center, the first thing they noticed is that the cat wasn’t there to greet them at the wrought-iron gate at the facility’s entrance.

Soon they discovered more was amiss. A broken pane in the door to the auditorium led to the discovery of widespread vandalism throughout every room of the center. Powder from a discharged fire extinguisher covers the hardwood floor of the auditorium in the building, constructed more than 100 years ago as Young Junior High School. Along the breezeways, every room had been breached and damaged.

Site manager Debbie Geiger said it appears the suspects gained access over the weekend through the adjacent offices that formerly housed the city board of education offices. The center is expected to be closed for several days for cleanup and repair.

The vandalism included destruction of computers and monitors, as well as the theft of laptops and televisions and graffiti left on walls, Geiger said, adding that even snack supplies were raided, either eaten by the vandals or strewn and ground into carpets.

Employees and police were able to watch the shenanigans unfold on video, as the vandals’ activities were chronicled by surveillance, giving law enforcement plenty of clues.

“They were having a real heyday,” Geiger said. “And they left a lot of evidence.”

Police are looking for seven suspects ranging in age from juvenile to young adult.

The investigation is ongoing, and evidence is still being processed. Video evidence is being processed as well and as soon as pictures of suspects are available, they will be released if possible.

Center employees hope the cat isn’t missing, but simply hiding because of all the commotion.

Anyone with information related to this incident please contact Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000 or the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000. Information can be provided anonymously if you wish.

