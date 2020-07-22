Drug bust on Montana Street leads to one arrest; narcotics, currency, firearms seized

A joint investigation between the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force led to the arrest of a Dothan man who now faces multiple drug charges.

Byron Scott Daniels, 30, of Dothan, was arrested Monday and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

According to Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza, law enforcement executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Montana Street.

“Due to the information obtained during the investigation we believed it was best to use our Special Response Team to execute the warrant,” Valenza said. “We knew the residence was heavily occupied, and multiple firearms were inside the home as well.”

While executing the search warrant officers seized 74 grams of cocaine, approximately 48 grams of methamphetamine, 26 grams of Xanax, four handguns, one AR-15, and more than $1,400 in U.S. currency.

“Mr. Daniels is a convicted felon,” Valenza said. “By law, he can't own or have a firearm in his possession. At this time he is being housed in the Houston County Jail on no bond.”

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be forthcoming.

"I want everyone to understand, yes we are the sheriff's Office, but the area we cover is not just in the rural areas of the county," Valenza said. "We cover all of Houston County including Dothan. So, for those who are venturing into drugs, I am sure we will be seeing you soon."

