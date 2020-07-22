Duo arrested after burglarizing storage units

Two Dothan residents were arrested Tuesday in connection to a June burglary of multiple storage units.

Crystal Lyn Jackson, 34, and Christopher Glyn Kirkland, 35, are charged with three counts of third-degree burglary.

“During the investigation it was determined Jackson and Kirkland, along with one other suspect whose name is not being released at this time, allegedly burglarized three storage units located in the 500 block of Bic Road on June 28,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “The suspects stole clothing, shoes, electronics, and jewelry from the units.”

An additional arrest will be forthcoming.

Kirkland is booked in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $45,000. He also has no bond on failure to appear in court on a three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Jackson is out of jail on a $45,000 bond.

Get Breaking News Alerts Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.