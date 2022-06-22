Eighteen arrested on federal gun and drug charges

MONTGOMERY – Eighteen people were indicted on federal gun and drug charges as part of a United States Marshals Service led, multi-agency operation to combat violent crime in Central Alabama’s River Region, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama said in a news release Wednesday.

Nationwide, gun crimes, gang activity, and shootings are on the rise. Law enforcement officers work every day to make neighborhoods safer and citizens more secure. Operations like this one, conducted June 6-17, are part of a combined effort to focus resources on violent offenders. Numerous state arrests were made during this operation as well.

“Operation Washout represents two weeks of intense efforts by professionals who are committed to making communities and their residents safer from violent crime,” said Jesse Seroyer, U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Alabama, said.

The operation led to 19 misdemeanor arrests, 43 felony arrests, 45 traffic citations, 141 traffic stops, four drug arrests, 39 guns were recovered, 21 guns turned over to ATF, 442 sex offenders contacted with 44 non-compliant (warrant issued), 521.9 grams of cocaine recovered, 384.4 grams of crack cocaine recovered, 5.23 pounds of marijuana recovered, 48.4 grams of heroin recovered, 496 grams of meth recovered, 107 pills recovered, 112 grams of ecstasy recovered, 29.3 grams fentanyl recovered, and 22 home checks by Pardons and Parole.

“The level of cooperation demonstrated in this operation shows what we are capable of when we work together to safeguard and protect the public from those who endanger us,” Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal M. Dante Gordon stated. “The success of this operation is a great example of what is possible when local and federal law enforcement agencies combine efforts, utilizing data and intelligence, to take those individuals off the streets who plague the citizens of Montgomery with fear and violence.”

Operation Washout is a national initiative focused on the investigation and arrest of violent fugitives, gang organizations, and noncompliant sex offenders with active warrants.

As part of this operation, the following people from the Montgomery area were indicted on federal charges:

• Mario Aguilera, 38, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

• Antonio Bailey, 39, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance;

• Christopher Shay Barron, 45, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of an unregistered firearm;

• Patrick Bass, 42, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense;

• Julius Calhoun, 27, for possession of a stolen firearm;

• Rodricko Davis, 30, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

• Christopher Duncan, 39, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

• Antwon Fisher, 38, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

• Arthur Hamilton, 34, on three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

• Deshunquez Harris, 27, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

• Eric Hoskins, 27, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute;

• Willie Thomas Luckie, Jr., 56, for possession of ammunition by a convicted felon;

• Kendarius Powell, 23, for possession of a stolen firearm;

• Marcus Salter, 26, for possession of a stolen firearm;

• Tadarius Salter, 22, for possession of a stolen firearm;

• Adrian Fitzgerald Talley, III, 29, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

• Jeremiah Trammer, 32, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance; and

• Christopher Washington, 41, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

An indictment alleges that crimes have been committed. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

All federal cases are being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama pursuant to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) initiative, a program in which U.S. Attorneys’ Offices work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement to develop effective, locally based strategies to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.

Other agencies participating in this operation included: the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Montgomery Police Department; the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office; the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office; the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles; and the United States Probation Office for the Middle District of Alabama.

