Enterprise human trafficking conviction upheld

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the 2021 conviction of an Enterprise man on human trafficking charges.

Andy Lamont Tinker, 39, of Enterprise, was convicted of first-degree human trafficking in Coffee County Circuit Court on October 7, 2021.

The evidence at trial showed that between May and August 2020, Tinker forced his victim to perform sexual acts on numerous occasions at an Enterprise hotel. The victim testified at trial that, if she refused to participate in the prostitution, she was beaten and/or drugged to facilitate the meetings.

At trial, Tinker contended that the victim was a “jobless, drug-addicted prostitute” who was not actually confined to a motel room. The jury rejected Tinker’s defense and found him guilty of first-degree human trafficking.

Coffee County District Attorney Tom Anderson’s office successfully prosecuted the case and obtained a guilty verdict. Tinker was sentenced to life imprisonment for his crime. Tinker sought to have his conviction reversed on appeal.

“Human trafficking is a serious crime and those who exploit their victims for personal gain will be held accountable under the law,” said Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall. The Attorney General's Criminal Appeals Division handled the case during the appeals process.

Marshall commended Assistant Attorney General Marc Starrett for his successful work on this case, and thanked District Attorney Anderson and his staff for their valuable assistance in defending the first-degree human trafficking conviction.