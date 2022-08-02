Enterprise man charged in shooting

ENTERPRISE - Enterprise police charged a local man with attempted murder after an early Tuesday shooting.

Evertt Santell Hornsby, 41, of Enterprise, was arrested and charged after a foot pursuit at about 6:30 a.m., according to an Enterprise Police Department press release.

Officers responding to a 4:26 a.m. call reporting a shooting at a residence in the 400 block of Grimes Street discovered a female victim with a gunshot wound to the back resulting from an altercation with the suspect, who had fled the residence.

Hornsby was captured about two hours later.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she is reportedly in stable condition.