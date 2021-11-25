Enterprise man charged with capital murder in fatal shooting

ENTERPRISE – A local man was arrested and charged with capital murder in a fatal shooting in the 100 block of Thompson Street on Wednesday night.

Enterprise Police Department detectives arrested Deandre Marquise Flowers, 28, at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday. Flowers was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.

Enterprise Police responded to a shooting call on Thompson Street at 7 p.m. Wednesday and discovered an unresponsive juvenile victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

No other details, including the name of the victim, were released by the police department.

