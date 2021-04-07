 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Enterprise man charged with murder
0 comments
breaking top story

Enterprise man charged with murder

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Enterprise Police charged a 67-year-old local man with murder Wednesday in connection to an early morning stabbing on Middlebrook Street.

Paul Reynolds, 67, of Enterprise is charged with murder, and awaits a bond hearing in the Coffee County jail.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police Lt. Billy Haglund said officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 3:21 a.m. Wednesday, and found Timothy Scott, 60, of Enterprise, with stab wounds.

“The victim did not survive the sustained injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Haglund said.

While the motive remains unclear, Haglund said both the victim and the suspect were “acquaintances,” and a preliminary investigation revealed the stabbing was the result of a physical altercation.

The case remains under investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC mayor: Beaches, pools to open this summer

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert