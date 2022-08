ENTERPRISE - Enterprise police are searching for a suspect in Tuesday morning homicide.

At about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound at a residence in the 600 block of Tartan Pines.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive juvenile male who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being characterized as a homicide, and the investigation by Enterprise detectives is ongoing.

The name of the victim has not been released.