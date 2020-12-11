 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Enterprise police investigating shooting on Rucker Boulevard
0 comments

Enterprise police investigating shooting on Rucker Boulevard

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
epd logo

The Enterprise Police Department is investigating a Friday afternoon shooting on Rucker Boulevard.

At 12:10 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Rucker Boulevard. Responding officers located a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported to a regional hospital for treatment. This is an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (334) 347-2222 or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

0 comments

Tags

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Officer discusses duties

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert