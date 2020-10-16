 Skip to main content
Enterprise police officer facing 14 felony charges
breaking

Enterprise police officer facing 14 felony charges

dot generic police enterprise

ENTERPRISE – An Enterprise police officer has been arrested on 14 felony charges after a criminal complaint was filed earlier this month detailing allegations of child sexual abuse and production of child pornography.

Alabama State Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Tomas Arias, 36, of Enterprise on Friday. Arias faces 14 felony charges, including the following: Parents or Guardians Permitting Children to Engage in Production of Obscene Matter, Production of Obscene Matter Containing Visual Depiction of Person Under 17 Years of Age, Sodomy 1st Degree, and Sexual Abuse of a Child Less than 12 Years old.

Arias was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest. Arias is being held without bond.

The Enterprise Police Department requested the SBI conduct the investigation because Arias was employed as a city police officer.

Arias was relieved of duty with intent to terminate employment on Oct. 5, the day the complaint was filed.

