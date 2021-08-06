Enterprise woman dies in early Friday shooting

ENTERPRISE - An Enterprise woman is dead after an early morning shooting at a Glover Avenue motel.

Enterprise police responded to reports of a shooting at the Econo Lodge at 630 Glover Ave. at about 2:15 a.m. Friday to discover Tempest Jazzkneea James, 30, with multiple gunshot wounds. James died a short while later, police said.

Witnesses reported the suspect fired numerous rounds at the victim and fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

The investigation led by EPD Detectives indicates the shooting was a result of a domestic violence dispute. EPD Detectives are actively investigating this shooting and no further information will be released at this time.

