 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Enterprise woman dies in early Friday shooting
0 Comments
alert top story

Enterprise woman dies in early Friday shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Crime Scene Generic
Metro Creative

ENTERPRISE - An Enterprise woman is dead after an early morning shooting at a Glover Avenue motel.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Enterprise police responded to reports of a shooting at the Econo Lodge at 630 Glover Ave. at about 2:15 a.m. Friday to discover Tempest Jazzkneea James, 30, with multiple gunshot wounds. James died a short while later, police said.

Witnesses reported the suspect fired numerous rounds at the victim and fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

The investigation led by EPD Detectives indicates the shooting was a result of a domestic violence dispute. EPD Detectives are actively investigating this shooting and no further information will be released at this time.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers discover mysterious megastructure in the Milky Way

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert