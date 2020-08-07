You are the owner of this article.
EPD issues missing person alert (copy)
Claudia Anne Whitedog

The Enterprise Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing person.

On Thursday, police said a search for Claudia Anne Whitedog, 19, of Enterprise was ongoing. Whitedog was last seen on Tuesday in the Enterprise area. 

The police department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is investigating this missing person and asks that anyone with information on the whereabouts of this individual to call 334-347-2222 or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

