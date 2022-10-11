Father pleads guilty to murdering infant son in 2018 case

A Slocomb man charged with capital murder in the death of his three-month-old son in 2018 has pleaded guilty to felony murder.

Rolando Castillo Jr., 35, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Houston County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, waiving his right to seek probation. He will be credited for the time served in county jail since his arrest, approximately four and a half years.

On Jan. 2, 2018, emergency personnel responded to a call on Coral Street in Dothan to find Castillo and the child’s mother performing CPR on their infant son, Desmond Karl Castillo. The child was taken to Flowers Hospital and was pronounced dead.

No injuries could be detected by officers or emergency personnel, but upon autopsy, medical examiners determined the child had died from blunt force trauma to the head and torso, and had also suffered internal injuries.

Following the autopsy, Castillo was questioned again and implicated himself in his son’s death, and was arrested on April 25, 2018.

In addition to his 20-year sentence, Castillo will be assessed attorney fees, a $5,000 fine, and a $2,500 Victim’s Compensation Assessment, payable at $100 per month beginning the third month after the defendant is released from custody.