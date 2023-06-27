Former Barbour County Sheriff Leroy Upshaw pleaded guilty in Barbour County Circuit Court Tuesday to felony ethics charges.

Upshaw, 52, who served as sheriff of Barbour County for 12 years from 2007 to 2019, is convicted of using his office or official position for personal gain, a class B felony.

In the plea hearing, the former sheriff agreed that he, or a sheriff’s office employee acting at his direction, wrote checks payable to Upshaw from the sheriff’s office accounts totaling $32,315. The funds meant to support law enforcement or care for prisoners were deposited by Upshaw into his or his family members’ personal accounts.

“Abusing the taxpayers’ money will not be tolerated in our state,” said Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall. “I am pleased the defendant will be held accountable for betraying the public’s trust.”