Former Dothan financial advisor disputes claims; prosecutor claims client is a victim

A former Dothan financial advisor involved in a lawsuit filed in the Houston County Circuit Court has federal lawsuit claiming he is a victim of fraud and fraud deceit.

According to attorney Gregory Harp, James Blake Daughtry is a victim.

In May, Harp filed a complaint in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Alabama Southern Division listing in the complaint that defendants Jared Eakes, Graysail Capital LLP, Graysail Advisors LLC, Graysail Capital Management LLC, and Your Advisor Group LLC, committed fraud. The complaint alleges the defendants defrauded his client by making false statements to Daughtry in order to induce Daughtry to enter into a business relationship.

Harp also claims the defendants willfully misrepresented Daughtry upon completion of the merger. The defendants also defrauded Daughtry by failing to pay him all sums of monies owed to him under the terms of the merger agreement.

According to Harp, his client suffers injuries in the form of actual damages, special damages, mental anguish, emotional distress, and loss of wages.