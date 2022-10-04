Former educator Sonanstine sentenced to prison, supervised probation in sex case

OZARK - A former educator and church praise team leader will spend three years in prison and five years on supervised probation in connection with sex crimes against a child, a Dale County circuit judge decided after a nearly three-hour sentencing hearing held here Tuesday.

“You defiled the House of the Lord and you are a teacher,” said Judge Kimberly Crawford told Kimberly Sonanstine. “This is the maximum sentence that I can give you and know with certainty where you are,” Crawford said. “If you mess up, know that you will see me again.”

The sentencing hearing was requested by Sonanstine, 39, who pled guilty to two counts of traveling to meet a child for sex and eight counts of second-degree sodomy before Crawford on Sept. 6. She was also charged with some 30 charges of second-degree sexual abuse.

At the time of her arrest, the second-degree sexual abuse charges were misdemeanor offenses, but state legislators have since elevated such charges to felony offenses, said District Attorney Kirke Adams at Tuesday’s sentencing hearing.

The former educator is heading to prison exactly 364 days after being arrested in connection with the charges stemming from allegations that she molested a child more than five years ago. She had been free on bond.

Testimony during the hearing was that Sonanstine met the victim while the two participated in the music ministry with the church contemporary worship service. Sonanstine was described as a mentor to the teen. After the victim’s family moved from Ozark, Sonanstine continued to contact the victim, send her gifts and travelled to visit her.

The victim, now 21, her parents and sister each described for the court the traumatic impact the crime had on their family. The victim and her mother told the court that even after the family left Ozark Sonanstine, pregnant at the time and with a baby at home, traveled to meet the victim.

During the hearing, Sonanstine’s husband testified on his wife’s behalf. He said that during the period in which the incidents that his wife pled guilty occurred, their life was stressful. He said he loved and supported his wife and asked the judge to allow her to come home — on probation — to him and their 9-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter.

A man who had known Sonanstine since they were both in the third grade also asked the court for probation instead of prison. “I really know her,” he replied when asked why he thought she would not be a repeat offender.

During the sentencing hearing, one side of the Dale County Courtroom was filled with Sonanstine’ s supporters, 18 of whom had written letters on her behalf to the court. Adams challenged the content of the letters noting that while prayers were asked for Sonanstine, not one of the letters mentioned prayers for the victim who had been 14 at the time the offenses occurred. “She had a position in the church and used that position to molest a child,” Adams said

The judge concurred with Adams observation about the lack of prayer requests for the victim. She noted that instead the prayers were requested for “the prey-er.”

“If this was a 32-year-old music leader and youth mentor who was a man, this community would have put him under the jail,” Adams said, motioning to the side of the courtroom filled with Sonanstine’s supporters. “It is such a double standard.”

Sonanstine took the stand on her own behalf, apologizing for her actions that she attributed to emotional turmoil at the time. She said actions speak louder than words and asked the judge to allow her the opportunity to show through actions that she was remorseful. The victim’s mother reminded the court was Sonanstine’s actions — not words — that resulted in everyone involved being in court Tuesday.

“Kimberly Sonanstine had a position in the church and used that position to molest a child,” Adams said. “Today, Kimberly goes to prison and (the victim) escapes her prison.”