Former Marine recruiter who lived on Fort Rucker sentenced for child porn

MONTGOMERY - A former Marine recruiter from Missouri has been convicted and sentenced to a federal prison after downloading child pornography while living on Fort Rucker.

United States Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama Louis V. Franklin Sr., confirmed the sentencing of Christopher Dean Miers, 33, according to wsfa.com.

Miers will serve seven years in prison with an additional five years of supervised release once his sentence is completed.

Court documents showed that Miers used internet access on Fort Rucker to access peer-to-peer file sharing networks between February and April of 2019. During this time period, he received and shared child pornography.

According to Franklin, a search warrant was executed in May 2019. During the search, illegal content, including at least 197 images and 248 videos depicting child pornography, were found.

Miers was indicted by a federal grand jury in January and was arrested after the indictment was handed down. He pleaded guilty to distribution, receipt, and possession of child pornography in late March.

The case was invested by the United States Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) Major Cybercrime Unit (MCU with assistance from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS). Assistant U.S. Attorney Hollie Reed prosecuted the case.