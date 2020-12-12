Fort Rucker military police apprehend suspects

FORT RUCKER – Fort Rucker military police apprehended two suspects Friday night after a discovery of illegal substances and an unregistered weapon at a residence on the installation.

“I want to thank all our residents in Munson Heights for their quick response and support and thank all of our first responders for professionally and safely handling this incident,” said Maj. Gen. David J. Francis, commander of the United States Army Aviation Center and Fort Rucker.

“The safety of our residents is our top priority and due to the excellent training and execution of our first responders, this incident ended safely with suspects apprehended,” Francis added.

The Daleville Department of Public Safety said it received a call for assistance with an armed barricaded suspect at 5:45 p.m. Friday. The department said the person in question was a suspect from a shooting on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise earlier that day.

The department said its captain, a trained negotiator, assisted Fort Rucker detectives in negotiations with the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident about 9:30 p.m.

The case is under investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.

Get Breaking News Alerts Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.