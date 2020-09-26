Four injured, one critically, in Enterprise shooting

ENTERPRISE – Four people were injured, one critically, in a shooting at Garden Oaks Apartments early Saturday.
The Enterprise Police Department responded at 1:30 a.m. to the apartment complex at 507 Glover Ave. and found four victims with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
Witnesses advised numerous shots were fired at the victims, who were attending a party in the parking lot.
The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is conducting the investigation and asks that anyone with additional information to call (334) 347-2222 or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
