 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Four suspects charged with robbery of Dothan business

  • Updated
  • 0

Four suspects have been charged in the Sept. 28 strong-arm robbery of a business in the 3000 block of Montgomery Highway after one suspect posted a video of the incident online.

Police arrested Chelsea Ingram, 21, of Dothan; Ja’mya Mykia Brown, 22, of Geneva; Nyesha Charna-Janay Brooks, 18, of Dothan; and Kejuan Lydarion Stoudemire, 19, of Ashford. Each is charged with second-degree robbery.

Police say the suspects became belligerent with employees of the business and began destroying property. While walking on a countertop, one suspect reached down and took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.

Each of them has a bond of $30,000.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Iran cracks down as protesters gain international support

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert