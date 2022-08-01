 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Geneva County man charged in Hartford murder

HARTFORD – A Hartford man has been charged with murder following an investigation into a dead body found at a residence near the intersection of Highway 167 North and Geneva County Road 45 near Hartford Sunday.

An autopsy of the victim, Angel Nichole Stout, 25, of Graceville, determined her death was a homicide, leading the state Bureau of Investigation to lodge a murder charge against Brandon Michael Waddell, 31, of Hartford.

Waddell is being held in the Geneva County Jail with no bond.

Hartford Police Chief Annie Ward turned the investigation over on Sunday to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's state Bureau of Investigation.

ABI will turn its findings over to the district attorney's office once the investigation is completed.

