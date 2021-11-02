Georgia man charged in Seminole County double homicide, including his grandmother

DONALSONVILLE - A Seminole County, Georgia, man has been charged in the deaths of his grandmother and her live-in boyfriend, whose bodies were found Sunday.

Kelly Kennedy is charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, felony theft by taking, and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

The victims are 77-year-old Catherine Kennedy, the suspect’s grandmother, and Sammy Ray Beasley, 76. Catherine Kennedy’s body was found on the Seminole County property where the couple lived next door to the suspect. Beasley’s body was found in the Chattahoochee River near Neal’s Landing in Jackson County, Florida.

The double-homicide is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Georgia authorities called for Jackson County’s help in the search for the male victim as its investigation unfolded there Sunday, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) dive team was successful in finding Beasley’s body.