Georgia man charged in Seminole County double homicide, including his grandmother

DONALSONVILLE - A Seminole County, Georgia, man has been charged in the deaths of his grandmother and her live-in boyfriend, whose bodies were found Sunday.
Kelly Kennedy is charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, felony theft by taking, and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.
The victims are 77-year-old Catherine Kennedy, the suspect’s grandmother, and Sammy Ray Beasley, 76. Catherine Kennedy’s body was found on the Seminole County property where the couple lived next door to the suspect. Beasley’s body was found in the Chattahoochee River near Neal’s Landing in Jackson County, Florida.
The double-homicide is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.
Georgia authorities called for Jackson County’s help in the search for the male victim as its investigation unfolded there Sunday, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) dive team was successful in finding Beasley’s body.
Kelly Kennedy was found driving the couple’s missing vehicle and was taken into custody early in the investigation. The case had started as a missing persons/welfare check in the 3000 block of Tom Mills Road in the Donalsonville area but soon turned into a homicide case. Law enforcement officials responding to that missing person/welfare check request “discovered evidence at the scene that indicated a struggle and suspected assault of some kind had taken place there.”
The JCSO dive team was dispatched to search after the Seminole County authorities reached out for help in the case.
The JCSO Criminal Investigations Division, Patrol Division, Operations Division, and Reserve Unit responded and used multiple resources in the search. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources were also involved.
Beasley's autopsy will be conducted in Florida since he was found in a body of water there. Catherine Kennedy’s autopsy will be done at the GBI Crime Lab.