Grand Ridge man charged in fatal shooting

GRAND RIDGE, Florida – A man here has been charged with an open count of murder related to a fatal shooting at Thomas Porter Park on Saturday.
Steven Mantecon, 20, was taken into custody at his residence on Shady Grove Road in Grand Ridge and transported to Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance in front of a judge.
Mantecon is charged with fatally shooting Blake Cain, 19.
On Saturday, units from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the park, located in Grand Ridge, in reference to a shooting.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, numerous witnesses on scene stated that Cain and Mantecon had engaged in a verbal altercation earlier in the day which led to the shooting.
Both Cain and Mantecon agreed to meet at Porter Park to engage in physical combat. When they met at the park a verbal altercation again ensued which led to Mantecon leaving Porter Park.
Approximately 10-15 minutes later Mantecon returned to Porter Park, armed with a semi-automatic rifle. Witnesses stated that Mantecon opened fire into the crowd striking Cain. Mantecon also struck three vehicles, one of which was occupied at the time.
No other injuries were noted by the witnesses.
A short time later Mantecon was located at his residence and taken into custody without incident.
Mantecon has been charged with an open count of murder and more charges are pending, according to the press release.
