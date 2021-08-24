Headland police investigate multiple vehicle burglaries

HEADLAND - Police here are investigating a rash of vehicle burglaries that occurred early Tuesday across several streets in town.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Vehicle break-ins occurred on Lake Lane, Strickland Road, Stonegate Drive, Della Mar Drive, Tanglewood Drive, and along sections of County Road 13 and State Highway 134 East.
Police have surveillance footage of two suspects from one of the scenes; one suspect has a tattoo of dice on one arm.
If anyone has any information on the individuals that may have committed these crimes or needs to report an incident themselves, please contact the Headland Police Department at 334-693-2222.
Tags
Get Breaking News Alerts
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!