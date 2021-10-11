Houston County deputies shoot, kill suspect during burglary

Houston County Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man during a burglary-in-progress Sunday night, the sheriff confirmed on Monday.

Sheriff Donald Valenza said law enforcement responded to the burglary and encountered a man trying to steal air conditioner units. The man was shot and killed by deputies as he tried to escape.

WTVY reported that the man entered his vehicle and tried to run over officers during an escape. Officers feared for their lives and felt they had no reasonable option other than to shoot the suspect, Valenza told the TV news outlet.

The Houston County Coroner’s Office later identified the man as 50-year-old Perry Lamar Stringfellow, Jr., who has a history of drug trafficking and theft crimes. Additionally, WTVY reported that the victim had lived in several eastern Alabama counties, including the Dothan area.

Valenza said he would not give additional comments about the officer-involved shooting as the case is being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation.

