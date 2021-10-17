Houston County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help in Teaser's firearm assault

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in relation to a firearm assault early Saturday morning at the Teaser’s Night Club in Wicksburg.

In a Sunday press release, the sheriff’s office asked anyone who witnessed or has any information regarding a possible suspect(s) in this case to call 334-677-4808. The release noted that no additional information about the firearm assault incident is available at this time.

According to earlier media reports, area law enforcement were investigating a vehicle accident near Teasers that claimed the life of an Enterprise woman and injured several passengers, including one who was reportedly suffering from a gunshot wound. Law enforcement officials have not officially said the shooting incident and accident were related.

First responders were called to Teaser’s concerning shots being fired in the establishment’s parking. Not long after, a second emergency call was received reporting an accident.

On Saturday afternoon, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:40 a.m. Saturday claimed the life of Jasmine J. Whitehurst, 30, when the 2003 Hummer she was driving left the roadway and overturned multiple times.