Investigation launched after body found in Chipley

CHIPLEY – Authorities launched an investigation and identified a suspect after a body was found lying on the side of Jeffery Boulevard Thursday morning.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators responded to a call received by the Washington County Communications Center at approximately 8:18 a.m. A man, later identified as Charlie Robert Griffin, 28, of Chipley, was confirmed deceased at the scene.
The Medical Examiner’s office and Florida Department of Law Enforcement are currently working with the sheriff's office on this investigation.
“At this time the investigation is being treated as a homicide,” according to a media release from the sheriff’s office. “It has been determined that this is not a random act of violence. Investigators have identified a suspect in the case and have determined the suspect and the victim have known each other for years. Further details will be released to the public as they are available.”
Anyone with knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, can contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. The office can be contacted anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS(8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.
