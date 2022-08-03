Juvenile charged in fatal Enterprise shooting of teenager

ENTERPRISE — Enterprise police charged a 14-year-old female with manslaughter in connection to a fatal shooting in an upscale neighborhood.
Police responded at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a person with a gunshot wound at a residence in the 600 block of Tartan Way, where they found an unresponsive 16-year-old male. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
At about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police charged a 14-year-old female with manslaughter.
Neither suspect nor victim has been named because they are juveniles.