 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Juvenile charged in fatal Enterprise shooting of teenager

  • Updated
  • 0
Police and crime
METRO CREATIVE GRAPHICS

ENTERPRISE — Enterprise police charged a 14-year-old female with manslaughter in connection to a fatal shooting in an upscale neighborhood.

Police responded at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a person with a gunshot wound at a residence in the 600 block of Tartan Way, where they found an unresponsive 16-year-old male. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

At about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police charged a 14-year-old female with manslaughter.

Neither suspect nor victim has been named because they are juveniles.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

California McKinney wildfire: At least four killed in state's worst blaze this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert