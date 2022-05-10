Juveniles charged in Dothan's Alfred Saliba Family Service Center vandalism

Dothan police solved the case of weekend vandalism at the Alfred Saliba Family Service Center late Monday when several suspects returned to enter the facility again.

Responding officers captured the juvenile suspects after a short foot chase, and soon knew the identities of all the suspects in three break-ins over a two-day period. The suspects are all under age 16 and will not be identified.

Family Service Center employees arrived Monday to find that every room had been broken into and vandalized to varying degrees, with damage including broken furniture and equipment, defaced walls, and stolen property. The damage affected four agencies housed in the building, closing those operations indefinitely.

Employees and police were able to watch the shenanigans unfold on video, as the vandals’ activities were chronicled by surveillance, giving law enforcement plenty of clues.

“They were having a real heyday,” site manager Debbie Geiger said. “And they left a lot of evidence.”

Center employees were also pleased to see Lucy, the center’s resident cat, roaming the breezeways of the 100-year-old building Tuesday morning; the animal had been missing since the break-ins were discovered.

“We were so relieved,” an unnamed staffer said.

