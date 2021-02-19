UPDATED: Kenneth Glasgow's murder charge dropped

A murder charge against Kenneth Glasgow, a local community activist, has been dropped after a Houston County grand jury found evidence against him was insufficient for an indictment, a Dothan television station reported Friday.

Glasgow, 55, was charged with capital murder in connection to in March 25, 2018, shooting death of 23-year-old Breunia Jennings on Allen Road in Dothan.

Glasgow was driving a vehicle occupied by Jamie Townes, 29, who believed someone had stolen his car.

“Patrol units were responding to a suspicious vehicle call near Stringer Street AME Church,” then-Police Chief Steve Parrish said during a press conference the day after the incident. “When the units approached the area, they noticed a situation that appeared to be an automobile accident. However, when officers approached the area they knew the scene was a homicide.”

Police say Townes spotted his car being driven by Jennings, and then approached the car, shooting Jennings.

Both men were charged with capital murder; Glasgow’s charges stem from an Alabama law that holds those believed to have aided or abetted a criminal act liable for the underlying act.