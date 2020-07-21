Man accused of firing shots into vehicle with children inside

ENTERPRISE – Police arrested an Enterprise man after he allegedly fired shots at a vehicle occupied by children during a verbal altercation Monday.

Alec Frashod Gibson, 20, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

According to police, officers responded to a shots being fired call at the Westgate Shopping Center at about 5 p.m. Monday.

Once officers arrived on scene they discovered multiple rounds had been fired into vehicle occupied by the victim and three children. No was injured during the shooting.

During the investigation it was determined Gibson and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation when Gibson fired several shots at the vehicle.

Gibson was transported to the Coffee County Jail.