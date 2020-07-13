A Dothan man was arrested Friday after police say he had inappropriate sex acts with a minor younger than 12.
Kevin Deandre Wilson, 24, is charged with three counts of first-degree sodomy.
According to Dothan police Lt. Scott Owens, the crimes occurred between January and April at a residence on Raymond Road.
“Due to the nature of this crime, information is limited,” Owens said.
Wilson is out of jail on bonds totaling $180,000.
