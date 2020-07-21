Man accused of robbery Dollar General with railroad spike; beer, Mello Yello, money stolen

A Dothan man is behind bars with no bond after police say he robbed a Dollar General last Wednesday armed with a railroad spike.

Kaleb Hunter Kirkland, 21, of Dothan, is charged with first-degree robbery.

“On July 15, Mr. Kirkland entered the Dollar General Store located in the 2800 block of Ross Clark Circle armed with a railroad spike and demanded money,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “The clerk gave Mr. Kirkland roughly $350. He also stole a four-pack of beer, and a Mello Yello.”

Kirkland was still inside the store once officers arrived.

“As the officers made contact with Mr. Kirkland, he confessed to committing the crime,” Owens said.