Man accused of robbery Dollar General with railroad spike; beer, Mellow Yellow, money stolen
A Dothan man is behind bars with no bond after police say he robbed a Dollar General last Wednesday armed with a railroad spike.

Kaleb Hunter Kirkland, 21, of Dothan, is charged with first-degree robbery.

“On July 15, Mr. Kirkland entered the Dollar General Store located in the 2800 block of Ross Clark Circle armed with a railroad spike and demanded money,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “The clerk gave Mr. Kirkland roughly $350. He also stole a four-pack of beer, and a Mellow Yellow.”

Kirkland was still inside the store once officers arrived.

“As the officers made contact with Mr. Kirkland, he confessed to committing the crime,” Owens said.

Kaleb Hunter Kirkland

 Dothan Police Department
