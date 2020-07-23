Man accused of stealing firearms from acquaintance; arrested

A Dothan man faces theft charges after police say he stole two handguns while visiting a friend’s residence.
Arthur Jordan Hubbard, 30, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree theft of property.
“Mr. Hubbard was allegedly visiting a friend’s residence in the 1600 block of Randall Road, and during the visit he asked to see the friends’ firearms,” Dothan police Sgt. Tim Mullis said. “After Mr. Hubbard left the home, the friend went to the area where the firearms were stored and both handguns were missing.”
The victim notified law enforcement and Hubbard was apprehended a short time later. He is currently out of jail on a $2,500 bond.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!