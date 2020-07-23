You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man accused of stealing firearms from acquaintance; arrested
0 comments

Man accused of stealing firearms from acquaintance; arrested

Only $3 for 13 weeks

A Dothan man faces theft charges after police say he stole two handguns while visiting a friend’s residence.

Arthur Jordan Hubbard, 30, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree theft of property.

“Mr. Hubbard was allegedly visiting a friend’s residence in the 1600 block of Randall Road, and during the visit he asked to see the friends’ firearms,” Dothan police Sgt. Tim Mullis said. “After Mr. Hubbard left the home, the friend went to the area where the firearms were stored and both handguns were missing.”

The victim notified law enforcement and Hubbard was apprehended a short time later. He is currently out of jail on a $2,500 bond.

Man accused of stealing firearms from acquaintance; arrested

Arthur Jordan Hubbard

 Houston County Sheriff's Department
0 comments

Tags

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Officer discusses duties

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News