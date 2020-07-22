You are the owner of this article.
Man allegedly discharges firearm into occupied apartment building
A Dothan man is accused of firing a weapon into an occupied apartment building in the 800 block of East Selma Street on Tuesday. No injuries were reported.

Denzel Deion Brown, 25, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

“Mr. Brown allegedly shot into the female victim’s apartment,” Dothan police Lt. Scott Owens said. “The victim was inside the home with her child and another acquaintance. No injuries were reported.”

According to Owens, the shooting was a domestic incident.

Brown is at the Houston County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

Brown

 Houston County Sheriff's Department
