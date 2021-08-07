 Skip to main content
Man charged with murder in Enterprise shooting
Man charged with murder in Enterprise shooting

  • Updated
ENTERPRISE — A man suspected of killing an Enterprise woman at a Glover Avenue motel early Friday has been arrested in Dothan.

Deauntae Hill, 29, of Ozark, was apprehended about 5:30 p.m. Friday at a motel in Dothan by the Dothan Police Department SWAT team and charged with murder.

Enterprise police responded to reports of a shooting at the Econo Lodge at 630 Glover Ave. at about 2:15 a.m. Friday to discover Tempest Jazzkneea James, 30, with multiple gunshot wounds. James died a short while later, police said.

Witnesses reported the suspect fired numerous rounds at the victim and fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

The investigation led by EPD detectives indicates the shooting was a result of a domestic violence dispute.

The Enterprise Police Department said the U.S. Marshal Task Force, BATF, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Ozark Police Department, Dothan Police Department, and the Dothan SWAT team assisted in the investigation.

