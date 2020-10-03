Man charged with robbery, murder

MARIANNA – A man has been charged with robbery and murder in the death of a woman Thursday night in the back parking lot of a local hotel.

Bryn Martin Spivey, 30, was apprehended in a room inside the hotel and charged with principle to armed robbery and an open count of murder.

He is charged in the death of Dannyelle Mari White, 33, of Fountain, Florida. The incident is still being investigated with further charges pending.

According to a news release, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 10:50 p.m. Thursday of a subject possibly shot in the back parking lot of the Fairfield Inn on Whitetail Drive.

When deputies arrived, they observed a female slumped over in the passenger seat of a Dodge pickup truck. The female, identified as White, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the release, the investigation including interviews, checking local businesses’ security cameras, and other investigative tools revealed a plan to rob White during a pre-arranged drug deal. Spivey drove White to the back parking lot and during the robbery, White was shot and killed.

Sheriff Louis S. Roberts III and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Florida Highway Patrol, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the 14th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office, the Medical Examiner’s Office, local businesses and citizens for their assistance and support in this investigation.

Get Breaking News Alerts Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.