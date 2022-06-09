Miscarriage after assault leads to murder charge for Gordon man

A Gordon man is charged with murder of an unborn child after allegedly causing a miscarriage in a female victim of domestic violence.

Robert Allen Maddox Jr., 24, of Gordon was arrested on a murder charge Thursday, with bond set at $1.5 million.

Police say they began an investigation in March after the female victim reported she had been assaulted by Maddox, who was charged with domestic violence-strangulation while the investigation into other allegations continued.

At the time of the assault, the victim was pregnant with their child, and police say Maddox intentionally caused the victim to have a miscarriage.

