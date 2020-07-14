More than 50 marijuana plants seized

ALFORD, Florida –The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office narcotics division seized 52 marijuana plants Monday from the area of White Pond Church Road.
According to the sheriff’s office, the narcotics division had been made aware of the grow site through area reconnaissance and numerous citizen complaints. The plants were seized at the site which had been relocated on the property from its initial discovery.
Investigators made contact with the property owner who denied knowledge of the grow site on his or her property.
Anyone with any additional information regarding the grow site near White Pond Church Road is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office 850-482-9624.
